Total working with Mozambique to manage COVID-19 cases at LNG site

Fuel prices sit illuminated on a sign as an automobile stands beside petrol pumps on the forecourt of a gas station operated by Total SA, at night in Luc-La-Primaube near Rodez, France, on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015. Oil extended declines from the lowest price since February 2009 as Iran pledged to boost crude exports, bolstering speculation OPEC members will exacerbate the global oversupply. Photographer: Balint Porneczi/Bloomberg

PARIS (Reuters) – French energy major Total said on Friday it was working with the government of Mozambique to manage a number of COVID-19 cases at its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project site in the north of the country.

Total said the first case was detected this month.

“A large number of staff have been tested for the virus and a small proportion of them tested positive,” Total said in a statement, adding that staffing has been reduced to essential services.

The company did not give details of the number of cases.

Mozambique’s Health Ministry said on Friday the number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 34. At least 18 of those are Total workers, the government said.

“To minimise the risk of further transmission, the company and its contractors have implemented strict protocols and have progressively moved to temporarily reduce the number of personnel at the project site,” Total said.

The company added that it was working with partners on the Mozambique LNG project to support the government’s response to the pandemic, including procuring personal protective equipment, ventilators and testing kits.

Reporting by Bate Felix, additional reporting by Manuel Mucari in Maputo; editing by David Evans and Barbara Lewis

Naija247news Media
