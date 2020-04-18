Stop Rates Moderate for All Maturities on Increasing Demand…

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
104

In the just concluded week, the CBN refinanced matured T-bills worth N58.49 billion via Primary market at lower rates for all maturities; stop rate for the 91-day bills fell to 1.93% (from 2.20%), the 182-day bills decreased to 2.74% (from 3.20%) and the 364-day bills fell to 4.00% (from 4.30%) respectively.

Coupled with the auctioned N173.35 billion OMO bills, total outflows
amounted to N231.84 billion.

On the flip side, N135.86 billion worth of treasury bills matured via OMO which, combined with the primary market maturities (N58.49 billion), resulted in total inflows worth N194.35 billion.

Hence, the net outflows worth N37.49 billion accounted for the financial system liquidity strain.

NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets tracked amid renewed financial liquidty strain: NIBOR for 1 month, 3 months and 6 months tenor buckets further increased to 11.14% (from 6.80%), 11.89% (from 6.79%) and 12.39% (from 7.91%) respectively.

However, NIBOR for overnight funds plunged to 3.20% (from 14.92%).

Meanwhile, NITTY moderated for most maturities tracked amid sustained buy pressure: yields on 1 month, 3 months and 6 months maturities fell to 2.01% (from 2.32%), 1.96% (from 2.19%) and 2.63% (from 3.25%) respectively.

However, yield on 12 months maturity rose to 3.81% (from 3.72%).

16-Apr-20 17-Apr-20 BDC Parallel Market
In the new week, we expect marginal depreciation of the Naira against the USD, especially at the I&E FX Window amid declining external reserves.

In the new week, treasury bills worth N267.67 billion will mature via OMO; hence, we expect interbank rates to moderate amid anticipated boost in financial system liquidity.

SHARE
Previous articleNaira Lost Against USD at the I&E FX Window on Dwindling External Reserves…
Next articleOTC FGN Bond Yields Fall for Most Maturities Tracked amid Sustained Bullish Activity…
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.