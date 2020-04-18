Oshiomhole, Secondus ‘disappears’ as political activities standstill

By Muideen Olaniyi, Malikatu Umar Shuaibu (Abuja), Victor Edozie (Port Harcourt) & Usman A. Bello (Benin)

The two leaders of the country’s major political parties, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Prince Uche Secondus, of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have disappeared from the political space shortly after announcing the closure of their party headquarters.

The closure of the two parties’ headquarters followed confirmation of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Secondus seems to have gone underground as his whereabouts have remained unknown. But sources close to him said he might have gone underground as a precautionary measure to protect himself and his family from the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Early this year, he took prominent Nigerians to his native Andoni community in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State where he gave out the hand of his daughter in marriage.

The event was attended by prominent Nigerians such as governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Bala Muhammed of Bauchi, Nyesom Wike and other top notchers of the PDP.

Shortly after the wedding, Secondus on March 21, 2020 attended the Rivers State congress of the party where he joined Governor Wike and other party faithful to elect Nigeria’s former Ambassador to South Korea, Desmond Akawor, as the party’s state chairman.

The state party congress was the last public appearance of the PDP national chairman. William Jumbo Street, a Government Reservation Area (GRA), where he lives and which had in the past become a mecca of sorts anytime he was in Port Harcourt, has not witnessed any such serious activities, it was learnt.

A close associate of Secondus, who craved anonymity, said the party chairman might be residing in his Abuja residence. “There is lull in politics now.

What Nigeria is greatly concerned with is how to contain the COVID-19 pandemic which is fast spreading across the country. “So, nobody is talking about politics now. The National Secretariat of PDP was shut down and all the leaders of the party have gone underground.

But I believe that when this pandemic is finally contained, normalcy will return to the political space,” the source said.

Oshiomhole observes stay-at-home order in Abuja One of the aides of the National Chairman of APC, who pleaded for anonymity, told Daily Trust that his boss was at his residence at Aso Drive area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, where he has been living since the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

This was confirmed by two APC chieftains in Edo State; Samson Osagie and Henry Idiagbon.

Idiagbon, who said that he had been in constant touch with him through phone, added, “As you know, Abuja is in total lockdown and as a law-abiding citizen, Oshiomhole is observing the lockdown in his house in Abuja.

“We all know that he had contact with somebody that tested positive, he did his own test and it is negative.

“His birthday came up April 4 but because of the COVID-19 and the lockdown in Abuja, he didn’t celebrate. He was in his house and didn’t receive visitors. He only speaks through the phone.

“There is very little to manage in the party’s affairs at the moment. But if there is anything that needs attention, that will be sorted out through phone because the phones are not quarantined.

The same way that there are no economic activities, there are also no political activities.”

On his part, Osagie, who said Oshiomhole, is doing fine and healthy in Abuja, added that “As far as the party is concerned, Oshiomhole is a committed party chairman who wants his party to succeed but he will not be doing that in the face of a global pandemic that is threatening the lives of global citizens, particularly Nigerians.

“He is a sensitive leader who understands that politics can only be played when the people are in the right state of health. So, you should not expect him to be jumping up and down talking about the APC.

“All he can do is to support the government and its efforts to control the spread of the virus so that sooner or later the people can be free of this virus and return to normal life.

The welfare, safety and health of the people are of great concern to Oshiomhole,” he said.

The last public assignment of Oshiomhole took place on March 23, 2020 when he announced the closure of the party’s National Secretariat in Wuse 2, Abuja due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

