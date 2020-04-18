Naira Lost Against USD at the I&E FX Window on Dwindling External Reserves…

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
109

In line with our expectations, Naira depreciated further at the Investors and Exporters FX Window (I&E FXW) as well as the parallel (“black”) markets by 0.34% and 0.24% to close at N386.13/USD and N416/USD respectively as external reserves nosedived to USD33.84 billion on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from USD34.40
billion on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

However, Naira remained unchanged against USD at the Bureau De Change market to close at N405/USD.

Similarly, NGN/USD closed flat at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market, at N358.51/USD amid weekly injections of USD210 million by CBN into the foreign exchange market: USD100 million was allocated to Wholesale Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), USD55 million was allocated to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and USD55 million was sold for invisibles.

Elsewhere, the Naira/USD exchange rate rose (i.e Naira depreciated) for most of the foreign exchange forward contracts: 1 month, 2 months, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months rates lost 0.70%, 1.12%, 1.62%, 2.52% and 5.17% respectively to close at N389.43/USD, N392.80/USD, N396.32/USD, N407.43/USD and N436.33/USD respectively.

However, spot rate remained flattish at N361.00/USD.

SHARE
Previous articleIMF Expects Nigeria’s Economy to Slide into Recession, CBN Rolls Out Remedial Policies…
Next articleStop Rates Moderate for All Maturities on Increasing Demand…
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.