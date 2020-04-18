Naira Lost Against USD at the I&E FX Window on Dwindling External Reserves…

In line with our expectations, Naira depreciated further at the Investors and Exporters FX Window (I&E FXW) as well as the parallel (“black”) markets by 0.34% and 0.24% to close at N386.13/USD and N416/USD respectively as external reserves nosedived to USD33.84 billion on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from USD34.40

billion on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

However, Naira remained unchanged against USD at the Bureau De Change market to close at N405/USD.

Similarly, NGN/USD closed flat at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market, at N358.51/USD amid weekly injections of USD210 million by CBN into the foreign exchange market: USD100 million was allocated to Wholesale Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), USD55 million was allocated to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and USD55 million was sold for invisibles.

Elsewhere, the Naira/USD exchange rate rose (i.e Naira depreciated) for most of the foreign exchange forward contracts: 1 month, 2 months, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months rates lost 0.70%, 1.12%, 1.62%, 2.52% and 5.17% respectively to close at N389.43/USD, N392.80/USD, N396.32/USD, N407.43/USD and N436.33/USD respectively.

However, spot rate remained flattish at N361.00/USD.

