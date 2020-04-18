N1bn probe: Nasarawa Assembly pledges to be thorough

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad,

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has pledged to be thorough in its probe of N1bn school project fund allegedly misappropriated during the last administration in the state.

This was disclosed by Daniel Ogazi, chairman of the ad hoc committee investigating the N1bn which was released in 2018 by the state government for the renovation of secondary schools across the state.

He stated this when the commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Philip Dada and his management team appeared before the committee to explain the ministry’s roles on the alleged school contract.

