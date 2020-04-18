Lagos Equities Market Revs by 7.19% on OPEC + Crude Oil Output Cut…

In line with our expectation, the domestic

equities market responded positively to the resolution by OPEC and non-OPEC collaborators to cut crude oil output by 9.7 million barrels per day.

Hence, the Lagos bourse revved by 7.19% week-on-week, resulting in increase of the NSE ASI to 22,921.59 points.

Amid sustained bullish activity, especially on the consumer goods stocks, all of the sub-sector gauges closed in green: the NSE Consumer Goods, the NSE Industrial, the NSE Oil/Gas, the NSE Banking, and the NSE Insurance indices rose by 15.57%, 5.16%, 4.76%, 1.47% and 0.83% respectively to 386.68 points, 1,010.17 points, 275.99 points, 209.14 points and 118.96 points respectively.

Elsewhere, market activity was weak as transaction volumes and Naira votes tanked by 38.74% and 35.31% to 1.49 billion shares and N12.89 billion respectively. However, total deals rose by 10.91% to 20,982 deals.

In the new week, Debt Management Office will issue bonds worth N60.00 billion, viz: 12.75% FGN APR 2023 (5- Yr Re-opening) worth N20 billion, 12.50% FGN APR 2035 (15-Yr Re-opening) worth N20 billion and 12.98% FGN APR 2050 (30-Yr Re-opening) worth N20 billion respectively. We expect the bonds stop rates to moderate on high demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...