Don’t relax until APC takes over Abia — National caucus member advises

A member of the National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Sam Nkire has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the handling of the pandemic coronavirus disease.

Nkire, in a statement issued yesterday, lauded the government of President Buhari and the good people of Nigeria for their actions and obedience to the guidelines of the Presidential Task Force during this trying period in the country.

He thanked both members and leaders of the APC in Abia State for their dogged fight against hunger and disease, even before the arrival of coronavirus, but asked them to continue and not relent until the APC mounts the saddle of government in the state in 2023.

