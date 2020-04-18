COVID-19: South-West States Governors Begin Enforcement On Wearing Of Nose Mask

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
125

Governors of Nigeria’s South-West states of Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Lagos, Ogun and Oyo have agreed to ensure that residents put on nose masks while coming out of their houses effective from next week Friday.

Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

