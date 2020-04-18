AfDB Places Zhongmei Eng. on 12-months Conditional Non-debarment for Fraudulent Practice

The African Development Bank Group on 17 April 2020, announces a 12-month conditional non-debarment of Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, an engineering company registered in Uganda.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited engaged in fraudulent practice during a bidding process under the Road Sector Support Project 5.

While submitting a bid for the tender for the Upgrading of the Rukungiri-Kihihi-Ishaka/Kanungu Road in Uganda, the company misrepresented its date of incorporation.

During the conditional non-debarment period, Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited remains eligible to participate in African Development Bank Group-financed projects provided it undertakes a corporate integrity compliance program in accordance with the Bank’s Integrity Compliance Guidelines.

Otherwise, the conditional non-debarment will convert to a sanction of debarment with conditional release, and the company will then become ineligible to participate in African Development Bank Group-financed projects until the conditions for its release are met.

The Road Sector Support Project 5 is financed under the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.

