Abba Kyari’s last days on earth

The late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned to Nigeria from Germany on March 14, had participated in several state functions and unofficial engagements before the announcement that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24, 2020.

The late Malam Abba Kyari attended events involving President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, many governors, ministers and other top government functionaries before the result of the test.

Shortly on his arrival from Germany after representing the country on a power expansion project with Siemens on March 14, Kyari attended the wedding of the son of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote were among top dignitaries that graced the wedding.

At the meeting of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) with President Buhari on March 16, Kyari was also there and group photographs were taken.

The meeting was attended by 16 out of the 20 governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including Babagana Zulum (Borno), Babajide Sanwo Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Mohammed Sani (Niger) and Simon Lalong (Plateau).

Others were Rotimi Akeredolu ( Ondo), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Hope Uzodinma(Imo) and Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe).

Before the suspended National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC, Kyari had an encounter with the embattled National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, March 16. On Tuesday, March 17, the late chief of staff led a delegation to the Bello family compound in Okene to commiserate with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over the death of his mother, Hajiya Hauwa’u Ozoho.

