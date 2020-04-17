These Are the Drugs and Vaccines That Might End the Coronavirus Pandemic

More than 200 different programs have been launched to develop vaccines and therapeutics to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. From well-known industry giants such as Gilead Sciences Inc. to Johnson & Johnson, they’re engaged in a global race to find and test the products. With a vaccine more than likely out of reach for this year, the near-term hope for a means to quell the global spread of the novel coronavirus rests on finding an anti-viral treatment that can improve the odds of survival for those that are stricken with Covid-19.
With more than 70 vaccines under development and at least as many drugs being examined, not every experimental therapy or vaccine is included here. The tracker will add new ones as they start or advance in trials, gain significant backing or show promise. Almost all of these programs are in the early stages, meaning that the gold standard of data ― clinical trials with “blinded” placebo and therapy groups ― is still hard to come by. With loosened rules and a desire to get a treatment to market quickly, it’s important to cast a skeptical eye on too-good-to-be-true data.
Antivirals
Antiviral drugs work by stopping the virus from replicating or infecting cells. They can include everything from complex biotechnology therapies to older generics, such as a malaria drug that’s being tested widely around the globe. Other examples of other antivirals include many HIV drugs, treatments for hepatitis C, and the influenza treatment Tamiflu.
Gilead Sciences Inc.
Remdesivir
Remdesivir is an experimental medicine that targets genetic material called RNA and is meant to stop SARS-CoV-2 from replicating. Tried previously — without success — as an Ebola drug, it’s complex to manufacture and has to be given intravenously.
A report that patients in Chicago might have benefited from the drug sent Gilead’s shares soaring on April 16. That news followed promising data earlier in April from another small group of patients. Results from more definitive trials are expected soon, which will show whether or not the drug works and if so, in what types of patients. A trial in severely-ill patients is expected to have results at the end of April, and a large, placebo-controlled U.S.-government sponsored trial and a company-run open-label study in the moderately sick are expected in late May.
Generic drugs made by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Mylan NV, Natco Pharma Ltd., Novartis AG, Bayer AG and others
Hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine
Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are anti-malarial drugs that have been tested in other outbreaks. Years old, their side effects are relatively well-known and they’re available as lower-cost generics.
President Donald Trump had repeatedly touted the drugs despite limited evidence about whether they could treat or prevent infections. While trials are ongoing, there’s been a rush by health systems and governments to stockpile the pills, which are in short supply for patients who use them for diseases like lupus. Two trials, from Duke University and the University of Washington, could have results in May. There are some questions about its safety in Covid-19 patients after earlier this month, France reported 43 heart incidents tied to hydoxychloroquine.
Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co.
Favipiravir
Favipiravir is a flu medicine that is branded and sold as Avigan by FujiFilm Holdings Corp. in Japan. Favipiravir also targets viral RNA to stop the spread of the virus.
A March study of favipiravir in 80 patients found it appeared to help clear the virus from patients a week earlier than a HIV drug cocktail from AbbVie Inc. and was associated with improved chest symptoms.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.
Convalescent plasma (TAK-888)
Takeda is exploring whether blood plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients, which can contain infection-fighting antibodies, can be used against the illness. Similar treatments have shown promise in treating other serious infections.
The Japanese drugmaker says that it could have approval of a plasma-derived treatment for Covid-19 by the end of the year. The FDA has also offered guidance to researchers and hospitals that want to use convalescent plasma on an experimental basis.
Vaccines
Vaccines give broad parts of the population some level of immunity to a disease, and are considered crucial to ending the pandemic by creating widespread immunity to the virus. They also take longer to develop, in part because they must be proven to be extremely safe since they’re given to well people. Global health authorities including the National Institutes of Health have said it will take at least a year before a vaccine is available to the public. There are 70 vaccines in some stage of development, according to the World Health Organization.
Moderna Inc.
mRNA-1273
Moderna’s mRNA-1273 uses messenger RNA to prompt the body to make a key protein from the virus, creating an immune response.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a part of the National Institutes of Health, is studying the vaccine in a 45 patient trial and could have early results from a handful of patients in late May or June. The company announced on April 16 that it will get as much as $483 million from the U.S. government to develop and test the vaccine. The first 45 patients have been enrolled in an early trial, the company said.
Johnson & Johnson
No name yet
J&J is working on an unnamed adenovirus-based vaccine as well as two backups.
J&J plans to start first in human studies by September and is ramping up production to make up to 1 billion doses of the vaccine. The company has said it could be ready for emergency use in health workers by January, and it has a $1 billion agreement with the U.S. government’s biomedical research unit, BARDA, to develop it.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
INO-4800
Inovio’s experimental vaccine uses DNA to activate a patient’s immune system.
Inovio and Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology have an agreement to start studying the drug in China. Inovio kicked off its vaccine trial in early April, a larger study is expected by the end of the year.
BioNTech SE, Pfizer Inc.
BNT162
BioNtech’s BNT162 is another messenger RNA vaccine, the German company is developing the potential preventative treatment in partnership with Pfizer.
The two companies expanded an existing accord for flu vaccines to encompass a Covid-19 vaccine in March and clinical testing is set to start in April.
CanSino Biologics Inc.
Ad5-nCoV
CanSino’s vaccine was developed alongside China’s military and is genetically engineered with a replication-defective mutant virus.
CanSino completed the first safety study for a Covid-19 vaccine in April. The company said a large mid-stage study to further establish safety and efficacy is expected to start “soon.”
Novavax Inc.
NVX-CoV2373
Novavax’s vaccine is meant to create antibodies that block a protein “spike” that the virus uses to infect its host.
Novavax selected its vaccine candidate in April after seeing a strong immune response in animal testing. The first-in-human trial in about 130 patients is expected to start mid-May with preliminary results in July, according to the company.
Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Unnamed viral protein vaccine
Sanofi is working on a vaccine using technology already employed in one of its flu vaccines, which could speed development and production.
The French drugmaker announced on April 14 that it would join forces with GlaxoSmithKline. Glaxo will supply so-called adjuvants, which improve efficacy and make the products easier to mass-produce. The companies plan to start human trials in the second half of this year, with the goal of having a vaccine available by the second half of 2021.
Indirect therapies
Supportive therapies don’t directly treat or prevent the virus, but can help patients who have fallen ill by mitigating the disease’s effects, such as difficulty breathing or severe inflammatory responses. Without other direct treatments for the virus, and with concerns about health-care systems being overwhelmed, such treatments are considered essential.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi
Kevzara
The biotechnology drug targets a pathway known as interleukin-6 or IL-6, which can affect inflammation. It’s already approved for rheumatoid arthritis and could help very sick Covid-19 patients in respiratory distress.
Regeneron and Sanofi started a late-stage U.S. study that’s expected to enroll up to 400 patients, and results may become available at the end of April. Further studies outside the U.S. are also expected.
Roche Holding AG, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co.
Actemra, alone or in combination with the flu drug Avigan
Actemra is an arthritis medication that also targets IL-6, like Kevzara does.
Roche, working with the FDA and BARDA, in April started a late-stage trial in over 300 hospitalized Covid-19 patients with severe pneumonia.