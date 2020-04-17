These Are the Drugs and Vaccines That Might End the Coronavirus Pandemic

COMPANY Gilead Sciences Inc. DRUG Remdesivir

Remdesivir is an experimental medicine that targets genetic material called RNA and is meant to stop SARS-CoV-2 from replicating. Tried previously — without success — as an Ebola drug, it’s complex to manufacture and has to be given intravenously.

LATEST NEWS

A report that patients in Chicago might have benefited from the drug sent Gilead’s shares soaring on April 16. That news followed promising data earlier in April from another small group of patients. Results from more definitive trials are expected soon, which will show whether or not the drug works and if so, in what types of patients. A trial in severely-ill patients is expected to have results at the end of April, and a large, placebo-controlled U.S.-government sponsored trial and a company-run open-label study in the moderately sick are expected in late May.