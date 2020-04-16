W. Africa Crude-Angolan programmes awaited, Nigerian cargoes unsold

LONDON, April 15 - Slow demand showed no sign of

abating on Wednesday as futures prices plunged dramatically and

demand remained elusive as glimmers of East Asian buying again

dimmed in recent days.

NIGERIA * At least 50 cargoes of April and May loading crude

remained unsold as June programmes were expected likely early

next week.

* The International Energy Agency (IEA) put Nigeria’s output

at 1.76 million barrels per day (bpd) in early April, set to

decrease down to 1.41 from May amid a producer cut pact.

* With average costs estimated at around $40 a barrel, the

IEA warned some production could become uneconomic and final

investment decisions such as on the Bonga Southwest project may

suffer.

ANGOLA * Angola's state firm Sonangol still sought sell its cargoes

of May-loading CLOV and Dalia, traders said, with both offered

at around dated Brent minus $5 a barrel.

* The preliminary June programme should emerge on Thursday

or Friday.

* The IEA noted April output of around 1.4 million bpd was

set to fall to 1.18 million bpd and that with a break-even price

also of $40 a barrel the country’s largely offshore industry

faced difficulties.

TENDERS * Indonesia's Pertamina has issued tenders seeking 1.9

million barrels of crude to be delivered between the 5-25 of

each month in the second half of 2020.

* Pertamina is also offering for sale 600,000 barrels of

Indonesian Banyu Urip crude as well as 410,000 barrels of

Algerian Saharan Blend.

RELATED NEWS * Days after OPEC+ reached a record deal to cut oil output

in an attempt to shore up a market reeling from the coronavirus

crisis, their calculations are in question.

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by 19 million barrels last

week, the biggest one-week increase in history, the U.S. Energy

Information Administration said, as refiners throttled back

activity due to slumping demand as a result of the coronavirus

pandemic.

* Dozens of tankers holding jet fuel and gasoline are at

anchor in sea lanes around Europe’s main storage hubs, unable to

discharge their cargoes as onshore tanks are full to capacity

following the collapse in demand.

