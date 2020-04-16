Police Finally Arrest Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter, Funke Olakunrin

The police have announced the arrest of the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

Olakunrin was attacked and killed by gunmen on July 12, 2019 between Kajola and Ore along Ondo-Ore Road in Ondo State.

Following the incident, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, deployed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Fimihan Adeoye, to find her killers.

After months of search, the police finally arrested the culprits through another operation, which saw to the arrest of one Auwal Abubakar.

The arrest of Abubakar led to the arrest of two other members of the gang, Mohammed Shehu Usman and Lawal Mazaje in Benin, Edo State.

On April 8, 2020, the police conducted an identification parade at the Federal SARS Headquarters, Lagos, which led to the positive and physical identification of three of the suspects, Adamu Adamu, Lawal Mazaje and Mohammed Shehu Usman.

Investigations revealed that the operation that led to the killing of Olakunrin was carried out by eight fully armed kidnap/robbery suspects led by one Tambaya currently at large.

While four of the suspects are in custody, effort is being intensified to arrest the four others still on the run.

Speaking on the arrest, spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Frank Mba, said, “The Inspector-General of Police hereby declares the principal suspect, Tambaya (other names unknown), wanted for his involvement in the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin.

“Tambaya, a Nigerian, speaks Hausa, Fulfulde and Pidgin English languages. He is fair in complexion and in his late 20s – between the age of 27 and 30.

“His last known address is Isanlu, Kogi State. He has visible scar from stitches on his forehead down to his nose and mouth.

“Meanwhile, the IGP appreciates Nigerians for the patience and support to the police throughout the period of the investigations into the unfortunate incident.

“The suspects will be diligently prosecuted on completion of investigations and the Force will not relent until every member of the gang, still at large, is arrested and brought to book.”

