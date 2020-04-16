Nigerian Equities Market Rises Marginally by 0.07% Amid Sustained Bullish Activity

as NIBOR Rises for All Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Strain……

At the close of Thursday’s trade, the Lagos Bourse All Share Index (ASI) rose marginally by 0.07% to close at 22,554.84 points despite the Exchange recording 18 gainers as against 20 losers.

Consequently, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI moderated to 15.97%.

Consumer goods stocks were the toast of investors today as share prices of NB, NESTLE and HONEYFLOUR rose by 10%, 9.89% and 2.13% respectively, thus lifting the NSE Consumer goods index by 5.69%.

Similarly, NSE Insurance and NSE oil/gas rose by 1.19% and 0.25% respectively. On the flip side, the NSE Banking and NSE Industrial indices declined by 6.25% and 2.04% respectively.

Meanwhile, the volume of shares traded rose by 16.13% to 0.37 billion units.

Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for all tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain; however NITTY declined for most maturities tracked.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds were flattish for most maturities tracked; also, FGN Eurobond declined for all maturities tracked amid bearish activity.

