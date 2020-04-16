Fourteen Persons Perished In Borno IDP Camp As Fire Destroys Facility

No fewer than 14 displaced persons have been feared killed and dozens others wounded after fire broke out at Ngala IDP Camp under Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State on Thursday.

An official of the State Emergency Management Agency, Mal Yusuf Gulumbo, made the announcement of the incident in a Facebook post.

He said, “Today 16/04/2020, fire outbreak at Ngala IS Camp burnt households.

“Fourteen confirmed dead, seven critical injured and eight with minor injuries.”

According to the official, search and rescue operation was still ongoing at the camp.

The cause of the fire was not known as at the time of this report.

