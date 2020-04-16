960 Persons Killed By Coronavirus In Africa

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
117

At least 960 persons have been killed by Coronavirus so far in Africa.

This is according to data from Worldometer.

Worldometer is run by an international team of developers, researchers, and volunteers with the goal of making world statistics available in a thought-provoking and time relevant format to a wide audience around the world.

47 deaths were recorded on Thursday (today) in eight African countries.

While 18,760 confirmed cases have been recorded, 4,531 persons have recovered from the virus.

Egypt and South Africa lead the continent with the highest number of cases with 2,673 and 2,605 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Algeria has recorded most deaths with 348 persons killed by the virus, followed by Egypt with 196 deaths recorded.

On the continent, Sao Tome and Principe and South Sudan have the least infected cases with four cases each and no deaths recorded.

There are currently 13,269 active cases in Africa.

SHARE
Previous articleNigerian Equities Market Rises Marginally by 0.07% Amid Sustained Bullish Activity
Next articleWeak health infrastructure in Northern Nigeria will aid the spread of Covid-19 in the region – Bill Gates
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.