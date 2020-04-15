Scarcity of Personal Protective Equipment Hits Nigeria’s Hospitals as Coronavirus Cases Rise, Nurses Protest As At Suspected COVID-19 Patient Rushed To Intensive Care Unit

Nurses at the National Hospital in Abuja have protested the lack of Personal Protective Equipment to safeguard their lives after a suspected Coronavirus patient was rushed to the facility.

The patient, who was taken to the facility as opposed to the isolation center of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada, is in intensive care unit.

Following the patient’s admission at the hospital, nurses who fear for their safety, are confronting the Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the Hospital, Dr Falodu, about the situation.

“We have no recommended Personal Protective Equipment, we are not trained to attend to COVID-19 like the specialists in Gwagwalada,” a source within the hospital told Naija247news .

Findings showed that the patient was admitted in an act of overzealousness to prove to government that it was ready to handle COVID-19 cases despite the reality on the ground being different.

“Dr Falodu used his influence to ensure that the patient was isolated within an area of the hospital but the situation deteriorated and she was rushed to the main Intensive Care Unit,” the source added.

The agitation of the nurses forced the hospital management to contact the Nigeria Center For Disease Control, who came to collect sample from patient on Tuesday, instead of four days ago when the case was first reported.

Patricia Eteh, Chairman of the Hospital Board, has overseen a deterioration of staff welfare since she was appointed six years ago.

Staff of the hospital, who spoke with Our reporters , say they fear for their lives due to issues around the management and supply of PPE and staff welfare.

