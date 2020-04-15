Nigeria’s coronavirus case Hits 373

121

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control has confirmed another 11 cases of Coronavirus in the country.

This makes the total confirmed cases in the country 373, according to the daily update by the NCDC on Twitter.

It said, “Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Lagos State.

“As at 11:00pm 14th April, there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths.”

