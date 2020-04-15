Nigerian Equities Market Appreciates by 3.02% Amid Sustained Bullish Activity

As NITTY Declines for Most Maturities as Stop Rates Declines Further….

The Lagos Bourse All Share Index (ASI) ballooned by 3.02% to settle at 22,539.94 points even as the Exchange printed 28 gainers against 11 losers at the close of trade.

Consequently, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI shrank to 16.02%.

Specifically, DANGCEM, ZENITH, GUARANTY, NB, OANDO rose by 10%, 9.66%, 7.09%, 9.84% and 9.85% respectively as investors demanded for banking shares the most.

Hence, the NSE banking, NSE Consumer goods, NSE oil/gas and NSE Industrial appreciated by 4.46%, 2.51%, 1.12% and 3.02% respectively.

Elsewhere, NIBOR moved in mixed directions across tenor buckets; however NITTY declined for most maturities tracked as stop rates declined further in the Primary Market.

Stop rates for 91days, 182 days and 361 days moderated further to 1.93%, 2.74% and 4%.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds rose for most maturities tracked; also, FGN Eurobond declined for all maturities tracked amid bearish activity.

