Nigeria To Extend Foreigners’ Travel Documents Over Coronavirus Lockdown

The Nigerian Government on Wednesday announced that it will extend documents allowing foreigners to stay the country before airports were closed to international flights as a result of the Coronavirus lockdown.

The government also said that the extensions will be issued at no cost to foreigners with valid visitors pass or resident permit able to present confirmed return tickets.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Nigeria Immigration Service disclosed that Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, had sanctioned the order.

Spokesperson for the agency, Sunday James, said, “In the light of the above, all visitors and migrants holding valid visitors pass or resident permit with confirmed return tickets scheduled to travel out within the period of the international travel restriction, are to be issued with relevant extensions at no cost to enable the beneficiaries to reschedule their flights and travel within one week whenever the embargo is suspended by the Federal Government.

“Furthermore, anyone that overstays beyond the waiver period whenever the restriction is lifted by the Federal Government is to promptly comply by paying for overstay.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...