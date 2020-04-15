Nigeria To Extend Foreigners’ Travel Documents Over Coronavirus Lockdown

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
75

The Nigerian Government on Wednesday announced that it will extend documents allowing foreigners to stay the country before airports were closed to international flights as a result of the Coronavirus lockdown.

The government also said that the extensions will be issued at no cost to foreigners with valid visitors pass or resident permit able to present confirmed return tickets.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Nigeria Immigration Service disclosed that Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, had sanctioned the order.

Spokesperson for the agency, Sunday James, said, “In the light of the above, all visitors and migrants holding valid visitors pass or resident permit with confirmed return tickets scheduled to travel out within the period of the international travel restriction, are to be issued with relevant extensions at no cost to enable the beneficiaries to reschedule their flights and travel within one week whenever the embargo is suspended by the Federal Government.

“Furthermore, anyone that overstays beyond the waiver period whenever the restriction is lifted by the Federal Government is to promptly comply by paying for overstay.”

SHARE
Previous articleCoronavirus: Chinese Company Locks Nigerian Workers Inside Premises In Ogun, Refuses To Allow Them Leave
Next articleCovid-19: Sanwo-Olu approves three-month moratorium on MSMEs loan worth N2.8Bln
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.