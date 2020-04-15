Lagos Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 After Treating Infected Patient

A medical doctor in Lagos, Emeka Chugbo, has become the first health worker in Nigeria to be killed by COVID-19 after he contracted the virus from a patient he was treating.

The doctor, who died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital on Wednesday after being rushed to the facility on Monday, was said to have managed a COVID-19 patient at a private hospital where he was working.

The patient he was treating died on April 3.

Confirming the report, Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Prof Chris Bode, said the doctor was rushed to the facility after he showed severe signs of the virus.

The Nigerian Medical Association also confirmed the death of the doctor.

“Until his death, he was a private medical practitioner, who was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“We condole with his immediate family and members of the medical community for this painful loss,” the NMA said.

