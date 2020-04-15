Kaduna govt frees 72 Convicts To Curtail Spread Of Coronavirus

Some 72 convicts were on Tuesday set free by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state and country at large.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Aisha Dikko, revealed that 69 of the convicts were released from Kaduna Correctional Centre while three were freed from the prison in Kafanchan.

Dikko said, “From the Kafanchan Custodial Centre, two inmates were freed with three months left on their sentence while one inmate was released based on old age.”

