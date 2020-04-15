Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery

A former governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Keneibi Okoko, has died at a private hospital in Lagos State following a failed liposuction surgery.

The surgery, according to experts, was to remove excess fat in his thighs, hips, stomach and other body parts.

The death certificate, which was issued by Amethyst Health Care and Diagnostic Centre Limited, Lekki, Lagos, showed that he was brought in over issues of localised fat in the abdomen and breasts.

The report signed by one Benedict Olusola on behalf of the diagnostic centre, stated that “he died on Wednesday April 16 and cause of death was primarily hypoxia and secondarily cardiac arrest”.

Okoko’s death comes a few days after he made a financial donation to his kinsmen on April 10 at Obunagha community under Yenagoa Local Government Area to alleviate their condition during the COVID-19 outbreak that had forced many families to remain at home.

