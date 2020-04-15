Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
29

A former governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Keneibi Okoko, has died at a private hospital in Lagos State following a failed liposuction surgery.

The surgery, according to experts, was to remove excess fat in his thighs, hips, stomach and other body parts.

The death certificate, which was issued by Amethyst Health Care and Diagnostic Centre Limited, Lekki, Lagos, showed that he was brought in over issues of localised fat in the abdomen and breasts.

The report signed by one Benedict Olusola on behalf of the diagnostic centre, stated that “he died on Wednesday April 16 and cause of death was primarily hypoxia and secondarily cardiac arrest”.

Okoko’s death comes a few days after he made a financial donation to his kinsmen on April 10 at Obunagha community under Yenagoa Local Government Area to alleviate their condition during the COVID-19 outbreak that had forced many families to remain at home.

SHARE
Previous articleLagos Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 After Treating Infected Patient
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.