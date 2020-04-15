EU grants Nigeria €50 million to fight COVID-19

The European Union has given Nigeria €50 million grant in support of the government’s current efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Head of EU delegation in Nigeria, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, announced the grant at a meeting with President Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed the EU’s funding support in a tweet.

He tweeted: “EU gives Nigeria a grant of 50 million Euro to fight Covid-19.

Head of EU delegation, Amb Ketil Karlsen, at the event commended President Buhari for “your powerful address to the nation last night,” and for “the bold and necessary measures you’ve taken.”

