COVID-19: Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos commend Sanwo-Olu’s Efforts

…CRPP condemns politically motivated attacks on Governor Sanwo-Olu over palliatives.

The Conference of Registered Political Parties in Lagos, has comended the efforts of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in curtailing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The group also condemned the sponsored media criticisms for the Governor’s handling of palliative measures for less privileged Lagosians during the current COVID-19 lockdown.

The group through its Chairman, Engr Taiwo Fatai during a press conference held in Lagos, said those who were using the pages of newspapers and online media as “the altar of injustice” against the good governance of Sanwo-olu were those “who have added no value to the polity of Lagos State and would stop at noting to pull Lagos State down.”

Fatai said Sanwo-Olu deserved commendation for his reaction to COVID-19.

“We commend Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Governor of Lagos State for the steps he is taking to stop the spread of COVID 19 within the state. His motivating, proficient and consoling reaction to the pandemic in the state is highly commendable.

“We are satisfied with his response to the dictates of the times, by reactivating Lagos State profile banking and bio-security research facility at the infections sickness laboratory at Yaba.

“Without any doubt, the recent events that have locked down the Nations of the world, the monstrous COVID 19 have shown that leadership earned in an unusual trying moments as the COVID 19 represents. CRPP have been vindicated in our assertion that Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu embodies the true yarning and aspiration of the people of Lagos State,” the group said

The CRPP also commended the First Lady of Lagos State _Mrs ibironke Sanwo-Olu who “has continued to give her Husband , Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State the needed and necessary support that informed the successes achieved within one year in office in the history of Lagos State.”

The group further praised

the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi. “The professional touch he has brought to bear in fighting COVID 19 Scrounge is commendable. We salute the role played by all the COVID 19 Task force team in Lagos State,” it said.

Also getting the commendation of CRPP were the law enforcement agencies who it said conducted themselves professionally to execute the presidential order on lockdown.

The CRPP yet commended the National Leader the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bolu Ahmed Tinubu, ” for his Fatherly support to the people and Government of Lagos State at this trying time, of the state.”

Speaking further about Tinubu, the CRPP said, ” He has really shown that nobody dare querry his paranormal intelligence as his leadership skills remains unequalled. We cherish his entrepreneurship value and kind heart.”

The CRPP enjoined Lagosians to support the Sanwo-Olu-led administration in the fight against COVID 19 by complying with all instructions.

