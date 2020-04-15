Coronavirus: Chinese Company Locks Nigerian Workers Inside Premises In Ogun, Refuses To Allow Them Leave

yet-to-be identified Chinese company in Ogun State has locked its Nigerian workers inside its premises, refusing to allow them leave despite a stay-at-home and lockdown order instituted by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

In a video of the incident making the rounds on the Internet, the angry workers could be seen protesting their forced ‘detention’ inside the Chinese factory located at the Ibese area of Ogun State by destroying items within the company.

Spokesperson for the police in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, while reacting to the incident, said it was an issue between the company and its workers.

He said, “Nobody is attacking anyone. What happened was a dispute between the workers and the management of that company.

“The workers said since the lockdown started, the management of the company did not allow them to go out of the company; that they locked them inside. So that was what sparked the protest.

“It is not as if members of the public are attacking the company.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...