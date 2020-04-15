BREAKING: Lagos Discharges 16 Coronavirus Patients

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday said another 16 patients, who tested positive for Coronavirus in the state, have been discharged.
Sanwo-Olu made this known on his Twitter handle.
He said, “I have more great news from our isolation facilities. 16 persons; 14 males and two females including three foreigners – one British, one Chinese and one Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society.
“The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba, and two from Onikan Isolation centre, have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.
“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85.”
LSMOH
✔
@LSMOH
· 48m
#COVID19Lagos Update
Breaking!
*️⃣16 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 14 males & 2 females including 3 foreign nationals – 1 British🇬🇧, 1 Chinnese🇨🇳 and 1 polish 🇵🇱 have been discharged to join the society.@followlasg@toluogunlesi@ogundamisi@WHONigeria @Fmohnigeria@nmanigeria
View image on Twitter
LSMOH
✔
@LSMOH
The patients; 14 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba & 2 from Onikan Isolation centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.
*️⃣This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85@NCDCgov
107
12:39 PM – Apr 15, 2020
Twitter Ads info and privacy
58 people are talking about this