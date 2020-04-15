BREAKING: Lagos Discharges 16 Coronavirus Patients

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday said another 16 patients, who tested positive for Coronavirus in the state, have been discharged.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on his Twitter handle.

He said, “I have more great news from our isolation facilities. 16 persons; 14 males and two females including three foreigners – one British, one Chinese and one Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society.

“The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba, and two from Onikan Isolation centre, have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to ‪#COVID19‬.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85.”

