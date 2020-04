The headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission located in Maitama, Abuja, has been gutted by fire.

The fire is said to have engulfed the last floor of the seven storey building, destroying valuables and other items.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, firefighters have arrived the scene to put out the inferno.

