Shell lifts force majeure on Nigeria’s Forcados crude – statement

Elijah Bosun
LAGOS, April 13 – Shell lifted a force majeure on exports of Nigeria’s Forcados crude oil after the pipeline transporting it reopened, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The removal of force majeure followed the reopening of the Trans Forcados pipeline by operator Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, a spokeswoman for the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria said on Monday.

The pipeline was shut down on April 4, Shell said in a previous statement. It declared force majeure on April 6.

Forcados exports were set at roughly 245,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May and 283,000 bpd in April.

