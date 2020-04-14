Equities market Revs by 2.32% Amid Sustained Bullish Activity

; NIBOR Rises for Most Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Strain.…

The Lagos Bourse All Share Index (ASI) rose by 2.32% to settle at 21,879.95 points even as the Exchange printed 29 gainers against 12 losers at the close of trade. Consequently, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI shrank to 18.48%.

Bargain hunting across tickers such as DANGSUGAR, OANDO, MTNN, ZENITH, GUARANTY lifted their respective share prices by 9.35%, 10%, 3.16%, 3.57%, 8.59%.

Similarly, the NSE banking, NSE Consumer goods and NSE oil/gas rose by 4.53%, 2.17% and 1.34% respectively.

Meanwhile, the volume of stocks traded rose by 77.14% to 0.55 billion units; however, the value of stocks traded dwindled by 47.85% to 2.6 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain; however NITTY moved in mixed directions across maturities tracked.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds moved in mixed directions across maturities tracked; also, FGN Eurobond rose for all maturities tracked amid bullish activity.

