Equities market Revs by 2.32% Amid Sustained Bullish Activity

Naija247news Media
Employees work on the trading floor at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in Lagos, Nigeria, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The International Monetary Fund said Nigerias economy was growing too slowly to reduce poverty or joblessness and urged the government to boost revenue and scrap its system of multiple exchange rates. Photographer: Ruth McDowell/Bloomberg via Getty Images

; NIBOR Rises for Most Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Strain.…

The Lagos Bourse All Share Index (ASI) rose by 2.32% to settle at 21,879.95 points even as the Exchange printed 29 gainers against 12 losers at the close of trade. Consequently, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI shrank to 18.48%.

Bargain hunting across tickers such as DANGSUGAR, OANDO, MTNN, ZENITH, GUARANTY lifted their respective share prices by 9.35%, 10%, 3.16%, 3.57%, 8.59%.

Similarly, the NSE banking, NSE Consumer goods and NSE oil/gas rose by 4.53%, 2.17% and 1.34% respectively.

Meanwhile, the volume of stocks traded rose by 77.14% to 0.55 billion units; however, the value of stocks traded dwindled by 47.85% to 2.6 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain; however NITTY moved in mixed directions across maturities tracked.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds moved in mixed directions across maturities tracked; also, FGN Eurobond rose for all maturities tracked amid bullish activity.

 

Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

