This was confirmed by the NCDC in its daily update on Twitter.

Of the 20 cases, 13 was recorded in Lagos State.

It said, “Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 13 in Lagos, two in Edo, two in Kano, two in Ogun, one in Ondo.

“As at 9:50 pm 13th April, there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths.”

