Nigeria’s Buhari to speak on state of the nation on rising covid-19 cases, lockdown crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation in a broadcast tonight Monday, April 13, 2020 at 7pm. Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement.

He did not state what the President’s address will be about but it is very likely to be on the state of the novel coronavirus disease in the country. “Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast,” he said in the statement.

President Buhari will likely extend the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun States as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, last Friday in Abuja at the 9th joint national briefing of the PTF, said that the 14-day lockdown, which ends last Sunday, could be extended for few more days to ramp up efforts at containing the spread of the virus. O

According to him, with what is happening in other countries, one can easily deduce what the decision of the president will be on the lockdown. COVID-19 lockdown: ‘Hunger is real’, Nigerians express concerns Buhari had, on March 29, 2020, announced the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

“Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States. “All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period.

“The Governors of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Minister of the FCT have been notified. Furthermore, heads of security and intelligence agencies have also been briefed,” he said. Meanwhile, Nigerians have been lamenting that government’s palliatives have not been reaching them. They are urging on the government to relax the lockdown.

This is very unlikely with the number of confirmed cases of the virus increasing by the day. As at Sunday 13 April, the number of confirmed cases in Nigeria is 323. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday recorded five new cases of coronavirus, which has now spread to 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

