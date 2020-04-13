Naira depreciates, external reserves fall to $34.49bn

On the foreign exchange scene, the naira last week depreciated in the parallel market and in the Investors and Exporters, I&E, window even as the nation’s external reserves fell to $34.493 billion.

In response to continued exit of offshore investors, amidst low crude oil price, the external reserves which had been declining since July 5 last year, dropped further to $34.493 billion on Thursday April 8, from $34.976 on Thursday April 2.

This translated to week-on-week decline of $483 million, down by 21 percent from $614 million recorded the previous week.

Meanwhile, the continued exit of off shore investors also prompted the naira to depreciate further by N1.83 at the I&E window as the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N384.83 per dollar on Thursday from N383 per dollar the previous week.

Also, the scarcity of dollars occasioned by the two weeks suspension of dollar sales to bureaux de change by the CBN, prompted the naira to further depreciate by N2 at the parallel market as the market exchange rate rose to N416 per dollar last week from N414 per dollar the previous week.

Analysts, however, expect the naira to enjoy some stability this week, following rebound in crude oil prices courtesy of the 10 million barrels per day production cut agreement by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies last week.

