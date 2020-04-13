China says willing to study African debt relief jointly with international community

Seneglese and Chinese workers observe a ceremony at the national theater construction site financed by China on February 14, 2009 in Dakar, during a visit by Chinese president Hu Jintao and Senegalese president Abdoulaye Wade. AFP Photo / SEYLLOU (Photo credit should read SEYLLOU/AFP/Getty Images)

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Monday it is aware of calls for a debt relief program for African countries, and is willing to study the possibility with the international community.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the comments via a fax sent to Reuters on Monday in response to questions on China’s plans for debt held by African countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters reported earlier that Beijing is likely to endorse a temporary freeze on debt payments by African countries as part of an expected agreement by the Group of 20 (G20) major economies this week.

