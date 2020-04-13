BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 323

Nigeria has recorded five new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 323.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday evening.

The new cases are spread across Lagos, Kastina and Kwara.

It said, “Five new cases of ‪#COVID-19‬ have been reported as follows: two in Lagos, two in Kwara and one in Katsina.

“As at 9:10pm April 12, there are 323 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID-19‬ reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths.

“There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.”

