BREAKING: Thirteen New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria

Thirteen fresh Coronavirus cases have been announced in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a post on Twitter on Saturday night, said, “13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, one in Delta and one in Kano.

“As at 9:30pm April 11, there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths.

“There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.”
As at 9:30pm 11th April, there are

318 confirmed cases
70 discharged
10 deaths

Lagos- 174
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1

