Nigeria To build gas stations In Neighbouring Countries

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is to extend some of its services, including the building of filling stations, to some neighbouring countries.

NNPC, in a statement yesterday in Abuja by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, also assured Nigerians of availability of petroleum products to guarantee hitch-free celebration during Easter.

It added that the over 600 filling stations belonging to the organisation had also fully complied with the N123.50 pump price for petrol.

“The company is planning to extend its services to neighbouring West African countries. Having introduced its high-quality lubricants into the market recently, its goal is to consolidate on that as a state-owned company for the economic benefit of Nigerians,” the NNPC said.

On the reported sale of petrol above the pump price set by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) for April by some NNPC stations, Obateru quoted the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd., Mr. Billy Okoye, as saying that all of the company’s retail outlets have adjusted to the new price immediately the agency came up with the new price band of between N123.50 and N125.

While calling on members of the public to always use any of the company’s feedback mechanisms displayed at all its retail outlets to report any sharp practice, the NNPC management said it would not fail to sanction erring dealers.

“Last week, the PPPRA announced the new pump price range of N123.50 to N125 for the month of April 2020. What this means is that all stations in Nigeria cannot sell below N123.50 and cannot sell above N125 per litre for the month of April 2020.

“NNPC Retail Limited is fully complying with the PPPRA directive as we are neither selling below N123.50 nor selling above N125 per litre in all NNPC retail’s stations nationwide,” the corporation stated.

Meanwhile, the corporation has assured Nigerians of availability of petroleum products to guarantee a hitch-free Easter celebration.

Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Mr. Musa Lawan, said although there was the restriction of movement orders in parts of the country, PPMC had maintained a steady supply of petroleum products.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the PPMC has enough petroleum products to go round as they prepare to celebrate Easter. We have up to 2.53 billion litres both in marine and in our inland depots. There are enough petroleum products in stock and as we speak, some vessels laden with petroleum products are en route to the country,” Lawan said.

He stated that the PPMC would soon automate its processes and the deployment of the application would reduce face-to-face interactions with marketers and promote transparency of all its operations.

He also urged Nigerians to avoid panic buying or stockpiling of petroleum products because of the associated danger and risks.

