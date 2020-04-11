G20 energy ministers start debate on oil output cuts – sources

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
147

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) – Energy ministers of the G20 club of the world’s most industrialised nations started talks via a video conference on Friday to discuss how they can help OPEC and its allies stabilise oil prices, two industry sources said.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and their allies, part of the so-called OPEC+ group, are seeking to cut oil production by an equivalent of 10% of global supplies and will push the United States and other producers from outside OPEC+ to remove a further 5%.

(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Blair)

SHARE
Previous articleNiger-Delta, Health, Education To Suffer N321bn Budget Cut
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.