G20 energy ministers start debate on oil output cuts – sources

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) – Energy ministers of the G20 club of the world’s most industrialised nations started talks via a video conference on Friday to discuss how they can help OPEC and its allies stabilise oil prices, two industry sources said.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and their allies, part of the so-called OPEC+ group, are seeking to cut oil production by an equivalent of 10% of global supplies and will push the United States and other producers from outside OPEC+ to remove a further 5%.

(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...