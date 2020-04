April 10, – Nigeria Friday announced seventeen fresh cases of the deadly coronavirus disease bringing the total number in the country to 305.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, Lagos reported 8, Katsina 3, FCT 2, Niger 1, Kaduna 1, Anambra 1, and Ondo 1.

