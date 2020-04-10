Nigerian Biggest Entrepreneur at 63, bullish country will win fight against coronavirus

Africa’s biggest humanitarian, Aliko Dangote has assured Nigerians and Africans that the battle against the coronavirus global pandemic will be won through concerted commitment all stakeholders on fight against the scourge that has also hit Nigeria and the continent on several fronts.

In a goodwill message released on the occasion of his 63rd birthday on Friday, April 10, the foremost entrepreneur commended the efforts of the organised private sector, which through an initiative tagged the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated over N21 billion to support government’s efforts to tackle the pandemic in Nigeria.

Dangote, who through his philanthropic organisation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has donated N2 billion in cash and other materials to the CACOVID Fund, also saluted the efforts of governments at all levels and those on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, now ravaging the economic, health and social sectors of the country.

In the message issued by the Dangote Group’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, the business mogul noted that, “All hands must be on deck to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, and every gesture of support from other stakeholders outside government and the business community in Nigeria and Africa, would go a long way to help tackle an issue which has assumed a global dimension, with its impact felt all over the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...