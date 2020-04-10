Nigeria records 14 new coronavirus cases as total rises to 288

By
Gbenga Samson
-
0
134
A woman wearing a face mask walks nearby the Central Mosque in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, March 20, 2020. The government banned all religious activities for four weeks following confirmation of coronavirus cases in the country. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Nigeria’s tally of Covid-19 infections on Thursday evening shot up to 288 from 276 announced on Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the new data released by NCDC, 14 new cases have been recorded in Lagos and Delta States. Lagos has 13 while Delta has one.

Till date, 288 cases have been confirmed, 51 cases have been discharged and seven deaths have been recorded in Nigeria.

Thehealth agency tweeted around 9:31pm that “as at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths” For more info- http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

A breakdown of the cases reported in the country show that Lagos is still the epicenter for the outbreak in the country.
READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Nigeria draws from $90 million World Bank health fund — Official

Lagos state has now reported 158 cases, FCT- 54, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom and Kaduna reported 5 each, Ogun- 4, while Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers,Delta and Kwara- 2 apiece and Benue,

Ondo and Katsina have one case each.
Contact tracing

Going by global trajectory, more cases are expected to be recorded as the government intensifies contact tracing and monitoring in respect of the virus.

The agency said it has tested over 5,000 people and would continue to do more in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

“The use of rapid diagnostic tests is NOT recommended for patient care, as these can produce false results and affect response.

We continue to scale up testing in Nigeria, based on available method” it said.

Meanwhile, NCDC made a correction on figures released Wednesday. It reviewed the tally of cases in Bauchi State, bringing it back to six.

The agency tweeted that ” Yesterday, we erroneously reported 2 new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.

“We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results.”

SHARE
Previous articleNigeria to hands off refineries to investors on basis of O&M after rehabilitation –Kyari
Next articleCovid-19 Lockdown: Nigeria’s FirstBank assure customers of seamless service
Gbenga Samson
http://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.