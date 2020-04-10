Naira Marley, Gbadamosi Write Letters Of Apology To Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Promise To Be In Self-isolation For 14 Days

Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola widely known as Naira Marley, and a former governorship aspirant in Lagos, Babatunde Gbadamosi, have written letters of apology to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naira Marley, Gbadamosi and his wife were on Wednesday charged before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba for attending a birthday party in violation of government’s social distancing directive to check the spread of Coronavirus.

The case was later withdrawn on the condition that the defendants tendered an apology to President Muhammadu Buhari and Sanwo-Olu.

The duo in two different letters of apology but with similar contents to Lagos governor, agreed to be in self-isolation for 14 days.

The letters read, “I hereby apologise unreservedly to the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the good people of Lagos in any manner that I may have violated the social distance regulations and stay at home order of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and governor of Lagos State, as same was not done as a result of deliberate disrespect to their persons, authorities and governments.

“That I agree to be in self-isolation in my house for a period of 14 (fourteen) days commencing from today, Thursday 9th of April 2020 and that the Lagos State Ministry of Health should supervise my isolation.”

