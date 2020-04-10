Covid-19 Lockdown: Nigeria’s FirstBank assure customers of seamless service

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the leading financial inclusion bank in Nigeria, has reassured its customers that it would remain steadfast and ready to show up for them at these “unprecedented times.”

The Bank, in a statement released on Thursday and signed by its chief executive officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, hailed its Nigerian customers for their resilience especially in the last two weeks despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaging the country.

“As I reflect on the last two weeks, I am comforted by the resilience of our people,” the bank’s chief said.

Commenting on FirstBank’s strides in the last one week, Adeduntan disclosed that the lender has over 53,000 agents across the country who have processed over 5 million transactions with differing values in the last week alone.

“We’ve recorded approximately 2.5 million withdrawals which amounts to N35 billion across our ATMs over the last week.

“Our larger corporate customers have done over 1,700 succesful transactions worth N6.8 billion on our e-bills platform during this challenging period.

“Nigerians with FirstBank cards have used them 21 million times to make payments or withdrawals worth N268 million as they rely on us to settle their banking needs.

“Our customers have made transfers over 10 million times with a total value of about N615 billion across our digital channels.”

The FirstBank CEO further assured its customers that the bank is working tirelessly to ensure that banking transactions continue seamlessly, and that COVID-19 will neither slow it down nor defeat its workforce.

“Expertise and resilience are in FirstBank’s DNA. We are holding up our side; and COVID-19 will not slow us down.”

“More than ever before, the bank will uphold its promise to its customers to be there for them “and put them First.

“We recognize our role in keeping the engine going, keeping society going and recognize further that it is our responsibility to remain at the forefront of this.

“Our unparalleled network and total coverage of the nation serve us all well at this time; ensuring that safe alternative channels are available for our customers 24/7.

“Rest assured that we are in this together and together, we will emerge stronger at the end of this period because this too shall pass,” he further assured.

Adeduntan, while reassuring Nigerians of FirstBank’s commitment to support the fight against COVID-19, however said that customers can reach the bank via its email – firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com and through their relationship managers, throughout the lockdown period.

Since its establishment in 1894 (125 years ago), FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimised risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes.

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria for over 125 years.

With over 750 business locations and 44,000 Banking Agents spread across 99% of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services to serve its over 15 million customers. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.

The Bank has been nimble at promoting digital payment in the country and has issued over 10million cards, the first bank to achieve such milestone in the country. FirstBank’s cashless transaction drive extends to having more than 8.5million people on its USSD banking service through the nationally renowned *894# banking service and over 3 million people on Firstmobile platform.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimised risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.

FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row (2011 – 2016) by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” for seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017) by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards and “Best Bank in Nigeria” by Global Finance for 15 years. Our brand purpose is to always put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of first choice in building your future”. Our brand promise is to always deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...