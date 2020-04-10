COVID-19: Facebook builds Coronavirus Information Center In Nigeria, 16 Other African Countries

Tech firm, Facebook, has inaugurated Information Centre in Nigeria and 16 other African countries in a bid to support the global fight against Coronavirus.

According to a statement by Facebook, the information centre will provide latest news and information from trusted health authorities as well as resources and tips to stay healthy for families and communities.

Facebook users could opt in to follow the centre to get notifications and see updates in their news feed from official government health authorities.

The initiative, which was initially launched in South Africa, would now be available in Nigeria, Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Gabon and Guinea.

Other countries to have the Facebook information centre are Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal, Seychelles, Democratic Republic of Congo and Togo.

The information centre is featured at the top of the news feed aimed to provide a central place for people to get credible information about the virus.

According to Facebook, the centre provides real-time updates from national health authorities and global organisations such as the World Health Organisation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...