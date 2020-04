The Ondo State Government on Friday confirmed another case of Coronavirus in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, said the patient, a middle-aged man, lives at the Ijoka area of Akure, the state capital.

He said he had been transferred to the state Infectious Disease Hospital along Igbatoro Road, Akure, and all his family members are under quarantine.

