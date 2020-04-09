BREAKING: Nigeria Records 22 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 276

Nigeria has recorded 22 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 276.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a post on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The new cases are spread across Lagos, Bauchi, Edo and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said, “Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, four in the FCT, two in Bauchi, one in Edo.

“As at 9:00pm 8th April, there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

“Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths.”

