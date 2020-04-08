Oyo state will consider local herbs in treatment against Coronavirus, Gov, Makinde

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has said there are local solutions to boost the immune system against COVID-19.

Makinde made the comment on Tuesday while recounting his battle with the virus.

He said he used a mixture of black seed oil with honey to boost his system after an official in charge of the primary healthcare system in the state recommended it to him.

Makinde stated, “My very good friend and brother, Dr Muyideen Olatunji, is the one in charge of the primary healthcare for Oyo State.

“He came to me and said, look, I am going to send to you this black seed oil, it boosts immunity. So, I mixed it with honey and took one teaspoon in the morning and one in the evening.

“So, there are local solutions to boost immunity. Our people should not fret. Just as I’ve been able to get the virus out of my system, so will it be for majority of our people.

“I’ve lost a little bit of weight which I think is good. When you’re in isolation, the tendency is just to watch television and eat, I was eating amala. But I was also using the treadmill.

“It has also been a period to reflect and look at the programmes, policies and the things we want to do for the people of Oyo State and also reflect on how the COVID-19 is going to affect us socially and economically.”

