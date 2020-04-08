Nigerian Breweries’ N30bn Series 7 and Series 8 Commercial Paper Now Open

By Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers

We are pleased to inform you that the Nigerian Breweries PLC Issue of up to NGN30 Billion Series 7 and Series 8 Commercial Paper (“Nigerian Breweries”) from the company’s NGN100 billion Commercial Paper Programme is now open and scheduled to close on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 with funding to occur on Wednesday 15 April 2020.

Nigerian Breweries is the pioneer and largest Brewing Company in Nigeria with twenty six (26) distinct brands and is geared towards sustaining its leadership position through a strong distribution strategy for its brand. The Company was incorporated in 1946 and began the production of its STAR Lager beer product in June 1946.

The Company’s strategy is based on two major areas. The first is to accelerate its premium growth and this is led by the Heineken and Tiger brands. The second is to protect the core businesses like the lager brands and stout, as well as to drive malt profitability.

In the coming years, Nigerian Breweries aims to leverage its position as one of the dominant market leaders in the Consumer Goods space in Nigeria, building on its first-mover advantage through product innovation and excellent customer experience.

Please see below the terms of the offer:

Issuer: Nigerian Breweries PLC Arranger & Dealer: Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited , FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited and FCMB Capital Markets Limited Series: Series 7 Series 8 Tenor: 182 days 268 days Target Size: Up to NGN15 billion Up to NGN15 billion Discount Rate: 5.8262% 6.5393% Implied Yield: 6.0000% 7.0000% Offer Open Date: Monday, 06 April 2020 Offer Close Date: Tuesday, 14 April 2020 Settlement Date: Wednesday, 15 April 2020 Maturity Date: Wednesday, 14 October 2020 Friday, 8 January 2021 Issuer Rating: Aa- (Agusto); A1+ (GCR) Minimum Subscription: NGN5 million

Also please find attached the following documents for your information and use:

