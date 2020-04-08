Nigeria set to begin COVID-19 Clinical Trial in Lagos

COVID-19 clinical trial in Lagos will soon commence, according to the Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof Akin Abayomi.

Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday, he said that they were partnering with stakeholders like the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and others to ensure the success of the trial.

He said, “There are a lot of research going on around the world, so it is possible that at some time in the near future, we will have what we may describe as a definitive cure for COVID-19.

“Indeed, we are setting up our own clinical trials in Lagos in collaboration with other institutions and the NCDC and hopefully by this time next week, we should have started some clinical trials on our patients and our staff in Lagos State.

“We have three testing sites in Lagos and are looking to activate some other sites.

“The current three are Lagos State Biobank at Yaba Mainland Hospital, Department of Virology in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research.”

