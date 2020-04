A former governorship aspirant in Lagos, Babatunde Gbadamosi, earlier arrested for attending a house party organised by Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, has been released by the police.

Akindele and her husband, AbdulRasheed Bello, were arrested on Monday, arraigned and sentenced to 14-days community service and a fine of N100,000.

